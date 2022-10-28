An outstanding defensive effort and the running of A.J. Holmgren carried the St. Croix Central football team to the Division 4, Level 1 playoff win Oct. 21.
The Panthers defeated Wisconsin Dells 20-0 to advance to face No. 2 seed Ellsworth 7 p.m. Friday.
While the Chiefs finished with nearly 280 yards total offense, they were done in by three interceptions.
“Our defensive backs really stepped up to create turnovers and make plays in their passing game.” SCC coach John Tackmann said.
All three interceptions were in the fourth quarter.
The first interception came as Mason Sullivan intercepted a pass at the goal line, ending what was the best Chief drive of the game as it had first and goal inside the five-yard line.
The second came as Kyle Trainor caught a Dells pass at their 41-yard line with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left and ran it back to the 13-yard line. Three plays later, Caden Wester pitched it to Eli Ponath, who scored from five yards out, increasing the score to 13-0.
On the Chiefs’ subsequent possession, Simon Herink had the third interception and returned it 32 yards for the game’s final score.
While Holmgren didn’t score any touchdowns, he played a big part in the offense. With Sam Fischer out, Holmgren finished with 34 rushes for 224 yards. His 59-yard run helped set up the game’s first score as Wester scored from 12 yards out in the third quarter.
Overall, Central (7-3 overall) finished with 295 yards rushing.
“Our offensive line played very well in the second half,” Tackmann said. “I’m sure A.J. got a little bit tired, but he’s been training hard since June. He’s ready for games like that and isn’t ever going to give up on his teammates when they need him most.”
The Chiefs who were ranked in the latest Division 4 rankings, ended its season with an 8-2 record. Central, seeded sixth, will see a familiar foe in Level 2: Ellsworth. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. at Ellsworth.
Ellsworth, who is 9-1 overall, has won the last four matchups between the two teams, including a 32-14 win Oct. 14.
