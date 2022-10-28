An outstanding defensive effort and the running of A.J. Holmgren carried the St. Croix Central football team to the Division 4, Level 1 playoff win Oct. 21. 

The Panthers defeated Wisconsin Dells 20-0 to advance to face No. 2 seed Ellsworth 7 p.m. Friday. 

