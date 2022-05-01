The season opener couldn’t have gone any better for the St. Croix Central baseball team.
The Panthers came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 6-3 April 19. The Blackhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but Central responded with two in the top of the second and three more in the top of the third.
“Central played well and really kept the pressure on us so that we couldn’t get a comeback going,” B-W coach Wes Haney said.
Two days later, Central dropped a slugfest with Prescott 11-9. The following day went worse as defending conference champion Osceola routed SCC 15-1.
No individual stats for Central (1-2 overall) were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
