The St. Croix Central baseball team grabbed the lead early in its matchup against Baldwin-Woodville May 31 in its regional semifinal.
The Panthers would never relinquish the lead winning 10-6, defeating B-W for the third time this season.
“Mostly it’s about what didn’t work,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “We got behind right away as our pitching wasn’t sharp. We played catch up the rest of the game and just couldn’t catch up.”
Central jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the top half of the first inning, eventually increasing its lead to 8-2 after the top of the fourth inning. B-W scored the game’s next four runs, but SCC added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
“We gave up too many runs early and left way too many people on base when we were up to bat,” Haney said.
Eli Ponath started for SCC and pitched four innings, giving up three runs on eight hits over four innings. He struck out one.
“There’s something about the way he throws, we just don’t hit him very well,” Haney said.
Jayden Goodwin had four hits and three RBI to lead the Central hitting attack.
Jesse Gorman started for B-W (14-8 overall) and pitched into the fifth inning. He struck out seven.
“We had a good season and stayed in contention for the top of the league all season,” Haney concluded. “We had the No. 1 playoff seed, but the only team we were unable to beat was SCC. Brad Sauve has done a great job of coaching that team this year.”
The Hawks will say goodbye to Samuel Hush, Keagan Martino, Brayden LaGrander, Trenton Veenendaal, Klay Lorentz and Keaton Northup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.