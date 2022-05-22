The St. Croix Central girls track and field team had three first place finishes during the SCC Invitational May 10.
Ella Hawkins won the pole vault at 8 feet-6 inches while Sidnie Roshell took the high jump at 4-10. Hawkins, along with Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna, and Payton Merth, also won the 800 relay (1:53.42).
Those results helped the Panthers to a fifth-place finish with 86 points. Amery won the meet with 168.5 points. Baldwin-Woodville took second with 114.5. Prescott finished third with 102.5.
The 800 relay of Hawkins, Lamers, McKenna and Merth took second (52.97), while Addy Swanson was second (12:54.04) and Katie Larson placed second in the discus (116-2).
Third place finishes went to Merth in the long jump (15-2) and Sydney Burgess in the discus (108-9). Larson was fourth in the shot put (32- 1/4), while Burgess took fifth in the shot put (31-5).
Roshell added a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 run (6:34.75), while Jalen Hinzman was seventh in the shot (28-9 ¼) and discus (80-9).
Meanwhile, the boys took fourth with 93 points. Prescott was first with 178 points. Amery took second with 116 and Webster finished third with 103.
Brian Woehrle was second in the 800 run (2:12.83) along with the 800 relay of Jayden Boyce, Derek Weber, Chris Woehrman and Rhett Schweitzer (1:39.01).
Multiple third places went to Aidan Schlueter in the discus (111-06), Jacob Berends in the shot put (40-2 ¼), Kade Rogers in the pole vault (11-0), Adam Madlung in the 3,200 run (11:44.26), Woehrle in the 1,600 run (4:52.75) and the 3,200 relay of Carter Brunclik, Maverick Kostrzak, Owen Herink and Madlung (9:52.40).
Trey Jourdeans took fourth in the high jump (5-6) and fifth in the triple jump (35-5 ½). Zach Steffensen was fifth in the shot put (38-3 ½).
