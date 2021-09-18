It was a happy bus ride home for the St. Croix Central boys soccer team against Altoona/Fall Creek Thursday.
The Panthers earned the 2-1 win, its first in program history.
Luke Herink and Jack Sundeen scored the goals, with Sundeen’s being the game-winner.
“I like the fact they took control of the game after the first goal and played tactical soccer which gave them the second goal,” said SCC coach Pat Flandrick.
Flandrick praised his defensive effort, including freshman Parker Stensland at goalkeeper.
“He’s doing an absolutely, incredible job this season,” Flandrick said.
In other action last week, Central fell 6-1 to Baldwin-Woodville Sept. 7. The Blackhawks put the game away with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
“We played extremely well in the first half,” Flandrick said. “The boys lost some steam in the second half.”
And, if there was ever such things as moral victories, Central (1-4 overall) had one against undefeated Spooner/Shell Lake Saturday, falling by a 2-0 score.
“The boys played extremely well,” Flandrick said. “We are moving in a forward direction.”
Flandrick has been and will continue to preach development all year. Getting the first win is a good example.
“It was a big, big week for them,” he said. “We saw a lot of good things in development.”
