Central boys soccer drops a pair By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 18, 2022

The Somerset boys soccer team handed St. Croix Central a 3-1 defeat Sept. 8Two days later, section powerhouse Spooner/Shell Lake recorded an 11-0 loss Sept. 10. No individual stats were available online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press. SCC is now 1-4 overall.
