Central boys soccer drop two

The St. Croix Central boys soccer team lost two Middle Border Conference games last week. On Sept. 2, the Panthers fell 3-0 to Amery.
“We knew St. Croix Central would come and play hard, and they did,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd to the Amery Free Press. “The Panthers were greatly improved over last season, and their junior varsity squad played great, showing good ball movement and a great understanding of the game.”
Amery goalkeeper JC Wentz stopped eight SCC shots to preserve the shutout.
On Aug. 31, Somerset came to Hammond and left with a 5-0. No individual stats were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.