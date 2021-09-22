The St. Croix Central boys soccer team dropped two games last week in Middle Border Conference action.
On Sept. 16, Somerset defeated the Panthers 4-1. No individual stats were found online.
On Sept. 13, Osceola won 6-1. Sean Archibald tallied five goals and an assist. Kaleb Woodley posted three assists. Wyatt Henningsgard recorded the other goal.
Central is now 1-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.