The St. Croix Central boys soccer team lost two games last week.
Central fell 3-0 to Baldwin-Woodville Sept. 23. No individual or team stats were available.
On Sept. 21, the Panthers fell 4-1 to Amery.
“We did a good job of controlling play and combining with passes to get into dangerous positions, and our defense did a good job of shutting down SCC’s attack,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd to the Amery Free Press.
Dayton White had two goals to lead the Warriors.
Central is now 1-8 overall.
