The St. Croix Central boys basketball team went into halftime of the Dec. 23 game against Stanley-Boyd down four points.
A nip-and-tuck second half ensued with the Panthers scoring the game’s last two points thanks to a Colin Hackbarth layup with under 50 seconds remaining. The final was 69-67.
Hackbarth scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists. He also pulled down five rebounds.
Nic Harney led the Panthers (8-0 overall) with 22 points. He was 9-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-6 from three-point range.
Trae Widiker and Conner Nilssen tossed in 10 points each. Widiker pulled down five rebounds. Nilssen recorded five rebounds and four assists.
Carson Hinzman recorded six rebounds and three blocked shots for SCC (8-0 overall)
Central shot 27-for-49 (55.1%) from the field, including 11-for-20 from three-point range.
Carsen Hause led three Stanley-Boyd players in double figures with 21 points. Luke Smith and Brady Potaczek tossed in 14 points each.
The Orioles had three possessions to tie the game or take the lead after Hackbarth’s shot, but one possession ended in an offensive foul, the other in a turnover and the other in a missed shot as time expired.
Central 57, Osceola 45
Hackbarth’s 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field keyed the Panthers to the conference win over Osceola Dec. 21.
Widiker was the other Panther in double figures as he registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Nilssen and Hinzman scored eight points each. Hinzman also finished with eight rebounds and four assists.
Garrett Slater and Brayden Bradway finished with 12 points each for the Chieftains, while Tyler Ulrich added 11.
“Defensively, we did a decent job of neutralizing their post players,” Osceola coach Tyler Olson explained. “However, we struggled containing their guard penetration which really collapsed our defense and allowed their shooters some free looks.”
Central outrebounded Osceola 35-27.
