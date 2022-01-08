The St. Croix Central boys basketball team was faced with an unknown for the first time last week: How to respond after a loss.
It turned out to be just fine.
The Panthers rolled to the 65-48 win over St. Croix Prep (Minnesota) in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 29.
“We were able to build a large lead early thanks to our transition and playing fast,” stated SCC coach Dustin Hayes.
Conner Nilssen cracked the 20-point barrier for the first time this season with a team-high 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. He also added six rebounds.
Trae Widiker tossed in 12 points with four rebounds and five assists. Carson Hinzman posted eight points and eight rebounds.
Colin Hackbarth filled the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Karter LaVenture tossed in seven.
Central went into halftime with a 34-27 lead and was able to increase it in the second half. The Panthers shot 45.4% from the field.
“St. Croix Prep was physical,” Hayes said. “The film didn’t show how physical they were.”
Central is now 9-1 on the season.
Stewartville 63, SCC 53
A slow start to begin the game doomed Central Dec. 28.
“The first six minutes was the story,” Hayes said. “We didn’t generate much offense but played them well after that.”
The Panthers shot 24.6% from the field (17-for-69). The three-point percentage was a little better (26.6)
“Our half-court offense struggled,” Hayes said. “We weren’t patient.”
Hackbarth led Central with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. Widiker posted 10 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.
Hinzman recorded nine points and 13 rebounds, while Nilssen finished with eight points, nine rebounds and four steals.
