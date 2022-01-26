Fourteen St. Croix Central boys basketball players scored as the Panthers routed Amery 82-30 Jan. 21.
“We had one of those games where a lot of shots went in early and we were just on the right side of luck Friday night,” SCC coach Dustin Hayes said.
Conner Nilssen led three Panthers in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds. Trae Widiker added 13, while Colin Hackbarth posted 12 along with six rebounds and six assists.
Central shot 53.3% from the field.
Karter LaVenture added nine points with four rebounds. Jeff Pettit and Owen Talledge chipped in with eight points each.
Central posted 14 steals led by Talledge, Hackbarth, Caden Wester, LaVenture and Widiker with two each.
“We were able to go on an early run right after the tip and were fortunate to not give up the lead the rest of the evening,” Hayes said.
The Panthers played these two games last week without Carson Hinzman, who played in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 22 in Hawaii.
Thanks to Prescott’s loss to Baldwin-Woodville, Central is now in a first place tie with the Cardinals as both teams are now 7-1 in the conference. Both teams are also 12-2 overall.
The Warriors are 0-8 in the conference and 2-10 overall.
Central 73, Somerset 46
A week off between games must have worked for St. Croix Central as it cracked the 70 point mark for the third time this year in routing Somerset Jan. 18.
“Our full court pressure seemed to benefit us late in the first half and into the second half,” stated Hayes. “We were able to find good matchups offensively on the perimeter and we were lucky to knock down some outside shots.”
Central shot 43.4% from the field, with the three-point percentage even better (45.8).
Ten Panthers scored led by Conner Nilssen’s 18 points. Nilssen was 4-for-6 from three-point range. He also added seven rebounds and two steals.
Colin Hackbarth recorded 13 points and six rebounds, while Trae Widiker added 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Owen Talledge chipped in with nine points and three assists, while Karter LaVenture posted six points and eight rebounds. Mason Sullivan added seven rebounds.
“After Somerset jumped on us early, we made a nice run and were able to build on our early lead,” Hayes said.
Central won the rebounding battle 38-27.
Rory Hoff led Somerset with eight points. Lake DeJongh and Caymen Gebheim tallied seven points.
“I’ve watched Somerset on film quite a bit and thoroughly impressed with their young post players,” Hayes said. “They were bigger in person and very skilled.”
