The St. Croix Central boys basketball team saw its record improve to 6-0 this season after three wins last week.
The Panthers survived its trip to northern Wisconsin, first with an 80-74 win over Northwestern Dec. 17.
Trae Widiker led four Panthers in double figures with 21 points. He also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out four assists.
Carson Hinzman added 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. Colin Hackbarth contributed 15 points, four rebounds and six assists. Conner Nilssen finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Panthers shot over 50 percent from the field and was 15-for-20 from the free throw line.
Northwestern fell to 2-2 on the season.
The following afternoon, Central trekked over to Ashland and destroyed the Oredockers 90-37.
Widiker again led four Panthers in double figures with 18 points and eight rebounds. Carson Hinzman finished with a double double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Nic Harney and Conner Nilssen scored 14 points each. Harney pulled down three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Nilssen pulled down four rebounds.
Colin Hackbarth scored nine points and finished with six rebounds.
Central was again outstanding from the field, shooting over 55 percent. In all 11 Panthers scored.
No individual stats were found for Ashland online.
On Dec. 14, Central hosted Ellsworth and doubled up the Panthers 56-28.
Three SCC players scored double figures. Colin Hackbarth, Nic Harney and Carson Hinzman each scored 11 points. Hackbarth pulled down nine rebounds and three assists. Hinzman registered nine rebounds.
Trae Widiker scored nine points and six rebounds. Conner Nilssen finished with seven rebounds.
Jurell Gooden led Ellsworth with eight points.
Central shot 45.2% from the field, including 6-for-13 (46%) from three-point range.
As of Dec. 20, Central and Prescott are the only undefeated teams in the MBC. The two teams play for the first time Jan. 11 at Prescott.
