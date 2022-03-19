Central boys hoops end season with loss to B-W

Dreams of back-to-back state tournament appearances for the St. Croix Central boys basketball team came to an end thanks to its biggest rival Thursday.
Baldwin-Woodville defeated SCC 67-61 in overtime in the Division 3 sectional semifinal in Amery, ending the Panthers’ season at 19-7.
“Our interior game was great, we were able to produce quite a bit near the paint,” explained SCC coach Dustin Hayes. “We weren’t able to keep our hands off when defending, we sent B-W to the line quite a few times.”
One of the stories from the game came at the free throw line as B-W went 25-for-31 (80.6%) while Central was 11-for-15 (73.3%).
Carson Hinzman, in his final game, posted a season-high 22 points along with four rebounds and four assists. Nic Harney posted 10 points and four assists, while Conner Nilssen scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds.
Karter LaVenture added eight points and three rebounds. Trae Widiker chipped in with seven points, four rebounds and six assists. Colin Hackbarth rounded out the SCC scoring with five points and three rebounds.
Central finished 8-for-19 from three-point range, while B-W was 4-for-8.
“The first half score was quite higher than I anticipated,” Hayes said, as Central led 34-32. “I thought both teams shot the ball incredibly well.”
The game was tied at 54 to start the extra session. Nilssen scored a two-pointer early in the four-minute period, which was SCC’s last lead of the game.
“We just couldn’t generate any stops afterward and B-W was able to run away,” Hayes continued.
Eli Coenen led three Blackhawks in double figures with 20 points. Cam Thompson scored 19 and Masen Werner added 10. Werner led the team in rebounds with eight, while Collin Fritts and Keegan Ofstie pulled down seven each
“Now, it’s on to spring sports and AAU,” Hayes said.
The 2022-23 Panthers will be an interesting team to watch as all six Panthers who scored are seniors. They’ll also be saying goodbye to Jack Knoebel and Jayden Goodwin.
