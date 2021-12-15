The St. Croix Central boys basketball team routed Hayward 69-34 Dec. 11 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Panthers went into the halftime with a 33-20 lead only to see its lead increase in the second half.
Ten Panthers scored led by Trae Widiker’s 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Carson Hinzman tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, while Colin Hackbarth posted 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Conner Nilssen also filled stat sheet with six points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. As a team, they shot nearly 44% from the field.
The Panthers owned the glass against the Hurricanes, posting a 48-18 advantage. They finished with 17 assists to Hayward’s six.
Niizhoo Sullivan led Hayward with 11 points as Elijah Heyworth contributed nine.
SCC 51, B-W 43 (ot)
Central needed an extra four minutes but earned its fifth straight win over its rival.
The game was tied at 39 with nine minutes left, but both teams only scored two points the rest of the second half.
Colin Hackbarth ended the offensive drought for Central with a made three-pointer within the first 15 seconds of overtime. Trae Widiker then converted an old fashioned three-pointer about a minute later which ended up being more than enough points for Central to win.
Carson Hinzman led Central with 19 points and eight rebounds. Hackbarth tossed in 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Nic Harney added 10, while Widiker pulled down seven rebounds.
Keegan Ofstie led the Blackhawks with 11 points. Collin Fritts tossed in eight and Eli Coenen recorded seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.