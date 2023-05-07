Central baseball suffers first loss By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com May 7, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eli Babler’s 14 strikeouts led the St. Croix Central baseball team to a 5-1 win over Somerset April 27.Babler gave up one run on eight hits in addition to walking none.Central grabbed the lead in the third inning, scoring three runs, highlighted by Kyle Trainor’s RBI single. Noah Nusbaum added an RBI single in the fifth inning. Eli Ponath led the Central offense, going 2-for-3. SCC also had a great day on the basepaths, swiping 12 bases led by Ponath’s three.Central suffered its first loss of the season two days earlier as Somerset prevailed 10-6. The Spartans scored five runs in the fifth inning as they finished with 15 hits overall.SCC tallied 11 hits overall with Mark Albright, Babler and Simon Herink each had two hits. One of Babler’s hits was a home run.Ponath suffered the loss as he threw five innings, allowing nine runs on 13 hits. He struck out 10 and walked one. Central is now 5-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Central baseball suffers first loss SCC softball now over .500 Mueller wins medalist honors at Bloomer Invite Theitje names new Phipps Center Executive Director Burnett Dairy earns awards for flavored string cheese at the United States Championship Cheese contest New mobile welding lab set to provide training access across northwestern Wisconsin Weight limit restrictions to be lifted on segments of WIS 65 St. Croix County deputy shot and killed Saturday night Most Popular St. Croix County deputy shot and killed Saturday night Guilty: Former District Attorney Daniel Steffen faces more than 10 years in prison Federal Foam Technologies acquires new property in New Richmond Abuse charges dismissed against Roberts man St. Croix County Fair seeks open class exhibitors Upcoming Events May 7 Garage Sale Weekend: New Richmond Sun, May 7, 2023 May 9 Blood Drive Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 9, 2023 CDT May 11 Library Closed - Baldwin Thu, May 11, 2023 May 11 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 11, 2023 CDT May 13 Mothers and Mothers at Heart Gentle Yoga Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Celebrate Migration at the School Forest Sat, May 13, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
