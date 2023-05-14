Central baseball shuts out Unity By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com May 14, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central baseball team posted a season-high 17 runs in defeating Unity 17-0 May 5.Earlier in the week, the Rails swept the Panthers 9-2 and 12-7 last week to remain undefeated in the conference. Central is now 5-3 in the conference and 7-3 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Central baseball shuts out Unity Smith's two goals highlight win over Osceola SCC boys golf win conference match at Pheasant Hills Schlueter finishes third in the discus for SCC boys Central softball splits with Baldwin-Woodville Paul designs Good Neighbor Days button Small Business Week 2023 includes EDC visits Van Ranst finishes fourth for B-W at Somerset Most Popular Funeral arrangements for Deputy Leising announced Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising Former Woodville bar owner sentenced to 18 years Guilty: Former District Attorney Daniel Steffen faces more than 10 years in prison A final goodbye Upcoming Events May 15 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Mon, May 15, 2023 May 16 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 16, 2023 CDT May 16 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Tue, May 16, 2023 May 17 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Wed, May 17, 2023 May 18 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 18, 2023 CDT May 18 Traveling Book Club Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Thu, May 18, 2023 May 19 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, May 19, 2023 May 20 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Sat, May 20, 2023 May 21 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Sun, May 21, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
