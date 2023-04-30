Central baseball now 5-0 thanks to sweep over Prescott By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Simon Herink at the plate during the April 14 game against Cadott. Kelly Swenson | Contributor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central baseball team remained undefeated thanks to a sweep over Prescott April 18, 8-0 and 8-6.In game one, Eli Ponath pitched a complete-game nine-hit shutout. He struck out nine and walked one.Three Panthers finished with three hits each, including Mason Sullivan, Mark Albright and Ponath. Noah Nusbaum added two as SCC finished with 14 hits overall.Central put the game away with four runs in the sixth inning thanks to a triple by Albright and a single by Eli Babler. Babler earned the win in the second game, striking out seven in five innings. He gave up four runs on eight hits.The Panthers had 14 hits again with Ponath went 3-for-4 at the plate. Caden Wester, Kyle Trainor, and Sullivan each had two hits. Ponath also recorded three stolen bases.SCC scored four runs I the second inning thanks to RBIs from Ponath, Trainor and Nusbaum.Central is now 4-0 in the conference and 5-0 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Central baseball now 5-0 thanks to sweep over Prescott Central softball earns split with Somerset Van Ranst leads B-W to third place finish at Prescott: SCC fifth SCC girls soccer defeats Osceola B-W, SCC wrestlers named Academic All-State St. Croix Central girls golf earns academic honor St. Croix County to hold symposium on addiction and mental health Baldwin-Woodville wins Sportsmanship Award for wrestling Most Popular Former Local prosecutor found guilty at trial Steffen trial underway, and will continue through the week Gov. Evers approves WIS 35 pavement replacement project in St. Croix County From the Editor's Desk: And the Winners Are… SCC looking for a new girls basketball coach Upcoming Events May 2 Community Supper Tue, May 2, 2023 May 2 Painting with Sandwich Cooking Tasting Tue, May 2, 2023 May 2 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 2, 2023 CDT May 4 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 4, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
