The Middle Border Conference leading Altoona baseball team handed St. Croix Central a 6-0 loss May 20.
Altoona jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning and cruised to the win.
Simon Herink, Mark Albright, Owen Talledge, Kyle Trainor, Jack Sundeen and Mason Sullivan each collected a hit. Eli Babler surrendered six runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out three. Eli Ponath and Mason Sullivan threw the last three innings in relief.
Central is now 6-7 in the conference and 8-8 overall.
Prescott 7, SCC 6
Prescott earned the May 17 win, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Central finished with 18 hits led by Jack Sundeen and Kyle Trainor who collected four hits each. Jayden Goodwin, Eli Ponath and Mason Sullivan finished with multiple hits each.
Eli Ponath started for Central and threw three innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out four. Elijah Babler threw in relief.
Central also lost 6-0 to Ashland May 14. No individual stats were found online.
