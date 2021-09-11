Carlson, Wynveen led Blackhawks at Osceola

Grace Carlson and Teagen Wynveen led the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team at the Middle Border Conference match at Krooked Kreek in Osceola Sept. 2.
The pair both shot a 54 as the Blackhawks finished seventh with a 245.
Defending state champion Prescott shot a 168. St. Croix Central took second at 183. Somerset was third at 207.
“Grace had a couple of pars today, was better off the tee, but had a little trouble on her last hole of the day which kept her score in the mid 50s,” explained coach Eric Harmon. “She was much better with putting today.
“Teagen had a rough start to her round, and then played pretty well after her third hole of her day. She was good off the tee and her chipping was better today.”
Makenzie Weiss finished with a 65 and Julia Politt rounded out the B-W scoring with a 72.
“Makenzie had a tough time on the slower greens with a few extra putts. She was hitting her driver and fairway woods pretty good again today,” Harmon said. “Julia improved five shots from the last time at Krooked Kreek on the front nine holes.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 36, followed by Central’s Sally Vangsness, who carded a 37. Prescott’s Liz Rohl was third with a 42.
MBC Opener at Amery
The Blackhawks finished fourth in the conference opener Aug. 30 at Amery.
Prescott won the opener with a 170. Central took second at 191. Somerset placed third at 237. B-W shot a 244.
Liz Rohl and Jessica Heinsch of Prescott shared medalist honors with a 41. Central’s Sally Vangsness and Prescott’s Ava Salay were two shots behind at 43.
“Once again, the hazards at Amery won the day,” B-W coach Eric Harmon said. “B-W golfers found many hazard areas and extra penalty shots. Just a tough day for all.”
Ally Noll and Teagen Wynveen led the Blackhawks with 59’s. Makenzie Weiss carded a 60 and Grace Carlson finished with a 66.
