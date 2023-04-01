Kaitlyn Carlson took home first place in the girls 3,200 meter run for the St. Croix Central track and field team at the UW-River Falls Indoor Opener March 23. 

Carlson posted a time of 12 minutes, 59.28 seconds, nearly 40 seconds faster than Prescott’s Katie Huppert. 

