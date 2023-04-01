Kaitlyn Carlson took home first place in the girls 3,200 meter run for the St. Croix Central track and field team at the UW-River Falls Indoor Opener March 23.
Carlson posted a time of 12 minutes, 59.28 seconds, nearly 40 seconds faster than Prescott’s Katie Huppert.
Central added two second place finishes with Ella Hawkins in the pole vault and Sidnie Roshell in the high jump.
Hawkins vaulted to a mark of 8 feet-0 inches, while Roshell finished at 4-10.
Other SCC finishers include Hawkins’ sixth place finish at long jump (14-7), the 1,600 relay of Carlson, Roshell, Addy Swanson and Halle Gessler placing eighth at 5:00.35 and Amethyst Morrow’s ninth place finish in the high jump (4-2).
Meanwhile, for the boys, Adam Madlung had the highest place finish with a second place in the 3,200 run (11:43.39).
Patrick Downs led a quintet of Panthers in the shot put as he took fifth (42-10). Brody Peissig was seventh (41-8), Nathan Stark took eighth (40-0),Aidan Schlueter finished ninth (39-5) as Tadd Posey contributed a 10th place finish (39-1).
The 1,600 relay of Hayden Buckel, Matthew Goossens, Jackson Nalley and Parker Feyereisen was sixth at 4:01.30. Brian Woehrle placed seventh in the high jump (5-6) and eighth in the 1,600 run (5:02.96). Brody Peissig added an eighth-place finish in the long jump (18-2).
Blue Devil Invite
Carlson started her season with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run at the Blue Devil Invite March 21.
Carlson’s time was 6 minutes, 7:42 seconds. River Falls’ Lilly Jensen took home the title at 5:56.61.
Swanson added a seventh-place finish in the 3,200-meter run at 14:30.67. Menomonie’s Brooklyn Hoff won the event at 12:13.57.
The girls tied for 18th place with seven points. Rice Lake was the team champion at 81 points, followed by Prescott’s 44.5. Prairie Farm placed third with 42.
Meanwhile for the boys, Peissig took fourth in the triple jump at 37 feet-10 inches. Edgar’s Teegan Streit finished first at 41-11.
Menomonie won the team title with 57 points. Prescott and Hudson tied for second with 47 each. Central tied for 23rd with five points each.
