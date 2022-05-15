The St. Croix Central track and field team had two first place finishes during the Amery Invite May 3.
Kaitlyn Carlson won the 3,200 run in 12 minutes, 22:01 seconds while Zach Steffensen won the shot put with a throw of 43-4 1/2.
Brian Woehrle took second in the 800 run (2:12.82) and the 1,600 run (4:54.40) along with Katie Larson in the discus (111-7).
Third place finishes went to Sydney Burgess in the discus (97-4), Payton Merth in the 300 hurdles (50.17) and Addy Swanson in the 3,200 run (12:31.31).
Fourth place finishes went to Max Holder in the discus (123-2), A.J. Holmgren in the shot put (41-4) and Woehrle in the high jump (5-4).
Fifth place finishes went to the 3,200 relay of Carter Brunclik, Owen Herink, Maverick Kostrzak and Adam Madlung (9:15.45), the 800 relay of Ella Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Payton Merth (1:54.29) and Larson in the shot put (33-0).
Those results helped the boys finish fourth with 67 points. Osceola took first with 165 points. Prescott was second with 114.5. St. Croix Falls finished third with 75. Meanwhile, the girls took sixth with me 64 points. Osceola won the team portion as well with 139.5 points. Amery was second with 128.5. Hayward finished third with 114.
New Richmond Relays
St. Croix Central competed in the New Richmond Relays May 6.
Earning points for the boys were Trey Jourdeans, Gavin Searl and Brian Woehrle in the high jump; Aidan Schlueter, Ryan Gunderson and Max Holder in the discus.
Holder, Schlueter, Nathan Stark and A.J. Holmgren combined to compete in the 400 Relay Thrower event and finished fifth (51.78).
Meanwhile, for the girls, Ella Hawkins tied for first in the pole vault (9-0), while Sydney Burgess was third in the discus (104-5).
