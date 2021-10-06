Having two weeks off apparently didn’t faze Kaitlyn Carlson.
The St. Croix Central junior posted a ninth place finish at the New Richmond Cross Country Invitational Oct. 2, which featured over 90 runners.
Carlson posted a time of 20 minutes, 3.6 seconds, less than 20 seconds from a sixth place finish.
Hudson’s Haley Loewe was the individual champion at 17:56.8. New Richmond’s Marah Benedict was second at 18:29, followed by Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich at 18:47.
Hudson had four runners in the top 20 to roll to the team title with 65 points. Amery was second with 94. Rice Lake took third at 103. Central finished ninth at 204.
After Carlson, Addy Swanson was 35th place (21:18.2) and Abby Lamers took 50th (22:02.1). Emmie Collins was 54th (22:13) with Anna Sauer rounding out the Panther scoring (22:16.8).
Meanwhile for the boys, Brian Woehrle posted a 18th place finish (17:27.7) as the Panthers finished 12th.
Osceola had five runners finish in the top 22 to cruise to the team title with 66 points. Hudson was second with 97 and Eau Claire North was third with 129. SCC scored 284 points.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald won the individual title at 15:56.7. Holmen’s Cameron Lamere took second at 16:11.7 with Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was third at 16:26.5.
Maverick Kostrzak was the next Panther after Woehrle as he was 52nd (18:18). Adam Madlung was 66th (19:10), followed by Hunter Feyereisen’s 70th place finish (19:24.9). Max Kusilek completed the SCC scoring with a 78th place finish (19:57.4).
