Carlson leads BW girls golf to ninth place finish in own Invite

Grace Carlson shot a 105 to lead the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team to a ninth place finish in its own Invitational Aug. 25 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
The Blackhawks finished with a 453. Prescott finished first at 329, followed by St. Croix Central’s 344. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona took third at 378.
“It was a great day for golf,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon. “It was an excellent round for Grace. She was very good with irons today, and the short game is coming around.”
Central’s Sally Vangsness was medalist with a 71. Prescott’s Ava Salay carded a 73. Prescott’s Liz Rohl, Rhi Stutz and SCC’s Sydney Burgess finished with an 82.
Ally Noll was next for the Blackhawks with a 111. Teagen Wynveen finished with a 118 and Makenzie Weiss shot a 119.
“Ally played much better today,” Harmon explained. “She played well after having a rough start on hole 18 and her first three holes. She was much better off the tee today and her score showed that.
“Teagen played better late in her round. Makenzie played much better the second part of her round.”
Osceola Invitational
Baldwin-Woodville struggled in the Osceola Invitational Aug. 23 finishing sixth.
Prescott won the meet with a 328. St. Croix Central placed second at 369. Amery was third at 448. The Blackhaws shot a 510.
Salay earned medalist honors with a 68. Vangsness was second with an 84, edging Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch by a shot.
Carlson led B-W with a 113, followed by Noll’s 124. Weiss carded a 129 and Julia Politt finished with a 144.
“We had a lot of hazard shots with a lot of water at Krooked Kreek,” said Harmon.
