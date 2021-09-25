Another solid outing for the St. Croix Central girls cross country team at the Osceola Invitational Sept. 18.
The Panthers finished fifth out of 14 teams with 140 points.
Mahtomedi had four runners place in the top 13 to take the team title with 62 points. Holmen was second with 83 and Osceola took third with 93.
Minnehaha Academy’s Greta Gesick won the individual portion with a time of 19:59.7. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was second at 20:10.8, while Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson took third at 20:23.9.
Addy Swanson was the next Panther as she took 12th (21:51.6). Emmie Collins finished 34th (23:39.8). Ellie Smith posted a time of 24:15.3, good enough for 43rd place and Libby Collins rounded out the SCC scoring as she was 48th (24:29).
Meanwhile, the boys finished 13th with 326 points.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald claimed the individual title with a time of 16:43.7. Grantsburg’s Will Gerber was second, 13 seconds behind. Park Cottage Grove’s Parker Hahn was third at 17:15.3.
Brian Woehrle was the top Central runner as he placed 33rd at 19:00.2, Gage Kramer took 48th (19:25). Adam Madlung was 76th (20:29.5). Max Kusilek was 83rd (21:19.1) and Hunter Feyereisen finished 86th (21:34.1).
Girls finish fifth at Rice Lake Invite
St. Croix Central finished a strong fifth place out of 26 teams at the Rice Lake Invitational Sept. 14.
Central scored 193 points. Menomonie had five runners place in the top 16 with 52 points. Amery was second at 134. Rice Lake took third at 154. New Richmond was fourth at 181.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen was first place individually at 18 minutes, 7:34 seconds. She was more than a minute faster than New Richmond’s Marah Benedict. Eau Claire North’s Katie Rassbach finished third at 19:27.13.
Kaitlyn Carlson led the Panthers with a time of 20:30.37, as she finished 13th. Abby Lamers placed 25th at 21:41.01. Addie Swanson finished 28th (21:46.31). Emmie Collins was 52nd (22:51.78) and Ellie Smith was 75th (23:51.21).
Meanwhile for the boys, it finished 17th with 463 points.
Osceola had five runners place in the top 30 to win with 92 points. Hudson took second with 116, followed by New Richmond’s third with 131.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald edged Grantsburg’s Will Gerber by four seconds for the individual title. McDonnell Central’s Dan Anderson placed third.
Brian Woehrle led the Panthers with a 41st place finish (18:37.85). Maverick Kostrzak was next at 56th (19:00.71). Max Kusilek finished 109th (19:57.76). Adam Madlung placed 118th (20:16.22) and Hunter Feyereisen rounded out the SCC scoring with a 139th place finish (21:36.13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.