St. Croix Central junior Kaitlyn Carlson placed 36th at the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Cross Country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
“I didn’t feel as if it was my strongest race, but I was happy with the way the season ended,” Carlson said.
She finished with a time of 20 minutes, 33.1 seconds.
Senior Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City was the individual champion at 18:10.0. New Berlin Eisenhower’s Faith Wehrman was second at 18:24.7. Northland Pines’ Nora Gremban was third at 18:43.2.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point was the team champion with 88 points, edging Shorewood by one. Freedom was third with 160. Among Central’s sectional teams Rice Lake was sixth and Amery placed 10th.
The Central girls will graduate only Anna Sauer.
“Although this year didn’t go quite as I had planned, I am happy with the way it ended,” Carlson concluded. “Our team had a wonderful bond this year, and we are all really looking forward to next year.”
