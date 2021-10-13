Kaitlyn Carlson posted a 17th place finish for the St. Croix Central girls cross country team during the Eau Claire Old Abe Invitational Oct. 9.
Carlson’s time was 20 minutes, 48.9 seconds.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen was the individual champion at 18:04.7 nearly a minute faster than Hudson’s Haley Loewe. D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik was third at 19:07.4.
Thanks to Jacobsen’s performance, Menomonie cruised to the 18-team title with 55 points. The Mustangs had its four other runners place in the top 20.
Hudson was second with 112 and Eau Claire Memorial was third at 166. Central finished eighth with 222.
After Carlson, Addy Swanson was 39th (22:04.3), Abby Lamers finished 49th (22.23.8), Anna Sauer took 53rd (22:38) and Emmie Collins completed the Central scoring with a 64th place finish (23:04.4).
Meanwhile for the boys, Brian Woehrle led Central with a 31st place finish (18:12.6).
Chippewa Falls’ Lukas Wagner finished first place individually at 16:15.9, edging Osceola’s Quinn McDonald by three-hundredths of a second. McDonell Central’s Dan Anderson was third, 18 seconds behind.
Hudson took the team title with 79 points. Osceola was second with 97. Eau Claire Memorial finished third with 100. Central was 14th at 313.
Maverick Kostrzak was the next SCC runner, as he finished 43rd (18:40.6). Adam Madlung was 73rd (19:31.5). Gage Kramer placed 82nd (19:54.4) and Hunter Feyereisen added an 84th place finish (20:21.8).
