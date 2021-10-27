There will be one more cross country meet for St. Croix Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson this season.
The junior finished fourth at the WIAA Division 2 Rice Lake sectional Oct. 23, earning a spot in the State Cross Country Tournament Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 2 race will start approximately 1:45 p.m.
Carlson posted a time of 20 minutes, 5.79 seconds.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the section champion at 18:52.16, defeating Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich by 25 seconds. Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald was third at 19:25.11.
MacDonald’s time helped Rice Lake take the team title with 52 points. The Warriors also benefited from three others in the top 11. Amery earned the other state spot, as it took second with 68.
Northwestern defeated Central for third by one point, 99-100.
Addy Swanson was the next Panther as she took 15th (21:03.15). Abby Lamers was 22nd (21:58.69). Anna Sauer placed 28th (22:12.24) and Emmie Collins rounded out the SCC scoring with a 33rd place finish (22:25.52).
At the same time, the boys finished eighth with 183 points.
Osceola had its five runners place within the top 19 to roll to the team title with 55 points. Northwestern edged Prescott by one spot to earn the second team spot.
Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was the individual champion at 16:12.14, defeating Osceola’s Quinn McDonald by 15 seconds. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen was third.
Brian Woehrle was the top SCC runner as he placed 24th (18:23.35). Maverick Kostrzak was 29th (18:36.35). Adam Madlung placed 42nd (19:02.53). Gage Kramer finished 45th (19:10.16) and Max Kusilek took 46th (19:10.32).
The future looks bright for SCC cross country as out of the 10 runners whose time they used in sectionals, only Anna Sauer is a senior.
