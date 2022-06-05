The St. Croix Central girls track and field team had two regional champions at the meet May 23 at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Kaitlyn Carlson claimed the 3,200 run (12 minutes, 28:17 seconds) while Sydney Burgess won the discus (112-1), and Payton Merth took the 300 hurdles (48.78).
Those two performances helped the Panthers finish third in the team standings with 94.5 points. Prescott edged B-W for the team title with 129 points to 123.5.
Second place finishes went to Addy Swanson in the 3,200 run (12:36.14), Ella Hawkins in the pole vault (8-6), Burgess in the shot put (33-3), Merth in the long jump (15-11 ½) and Katie Larson in the discus (104-5).
Third places went to Larson in the shot put (33-2), Sidnie Roshell in the high jump (4-10) and the 800 relay of Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Merth (1:53.85). The same quartet combined for a fourth-place finish in the 400 relay (53.85).
The top four individuals advanced to the sectional meet in Rice Lake.
Meanwhile, the boys had no champions, but had multiple individuals advance to the sectional meet.
Zach Steffensen was second in the shot put (46-1), while Brian Woehrle took third in the 1,600 (4:50.25) along with Aidan Schlueter in the discus (122-8) and Patrick Downs in the 300 hurdles (45.99).
Earning fourth place finishes were Kade Rogers in the pole vault (11-0) and Gavin Searl in the triple jump (39-6 ½).
Missing out on a sectional berth was the 400 relay of Jayden Boyce, Adam Gulich, Rhett Schweitzer, and Chris Woehrman, who took fifth (47.94) along with the 3,200 relay of Carter Brunclik, Owen Herink, Maverick Kostrzak and Adam Madlung (9:10.01).
The boys placed sixth in the team standings with 70 points. Prescott won the team title with 142 points. Ellsworth finished second with 110.5. Elk Mound and Somerset tied for third with 89.
