The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team found themselves down by three heading into halftime of its regular season finale against Prescott Feb. 27.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals took over in the second half and routed the Blackhawks 68-40.
“We came out strong against Prescott and went on a nice run late in the first half to take the lead,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “The second was not as good.”
Parker Nielsen was once again the story for the Cardinals. The senior, who will play Division II basketball in Texas next year, had a game-high 31 points and six rebounds. It’s the ninth game this year he eclipsed the 30-point barrier.
Walker Lenz added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Jacob Doffing scored 11 points, seven rebounds and added three steals.
“We struggled from the perimeter and had a hard time containing Parker Nielsen,” Nygaard said. The Blackhawks finished 3-for-15 from three-point range.
Warick Weyer was the only Blackhawk in double figures with 15 points. Dylan Karau added five. Zach Nilssen pulled down six rebounds.
With the win, Prescott clinched a share of the Middle Border Conference title with New Richmond at 13-1 overall.
“We played hard and that’s all you can ask for,” Nygaard said.
