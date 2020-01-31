The Prescott boys basketball team had four players in double figures highlighting its 81-62 victory over Baldwin-Woodville Jan. 24.
“Prescott is a really solid team,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “I thought we played well overall.”
Parker Nielsen, who will be playing collegiate basketball next year for Division II West Texas A&M, led the Cardinals with a game-high 29 points. Jordan Malmov tossed in 19, while Mason Holte and Jacob Doffing each scored 11. Holte pulled down 10 rebounds, while Doffing had nine.
“They went on a run in the first half to take a double-digit lead,” Nygaard explained. “I felt we came out in the second half with a chance to put us back in the game, but they went on another pretty big run to put it out of reach.
“Prescott had some guys outside of their main scorers step up, which is what we tried to force them to do.”
Cam Thompson led the Blackhawks with 17 points, while Ross Roemhild recorded 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Keegan Ofstie scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Warrick Weyer added seven points and four rebounds. Zach Nilssen scored five points, seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Thomas Albrightson and Dylan Karau rounded out the B-W scoring with four points each. Albrightson had four rebounds and Karau blocked three shots.
Prescott finished 10-for-20 from three-point range, while B-W was 7-for-27.
“I was proud of the way we battled and competed for 36 minutes,” Nygaard concluded.
