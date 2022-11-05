Cardinals flex their muscle in defeating B-W

The Baldwin-Woodville football team needed to be perfect against Columbus Oct. 29 in Division 4, Level 2 playoff action.
The Blackhawks weren’t and the undefeated Cardinals made them pay as they scored outscored B-W 28-7 in the second half, highlighting its 55-24 win.
“We expected a tough game and we got what we expected,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “Columbus is very good, it’s a team we could beat, but we needed to play clean, and we didn’t.”
The beginning of the game couldn’t have gone any better for the Blackhawks. They won the coin toss, marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a Colton Hush one-yard run.
They pulled off a successful onside kick, but the Cardinal defense forced a turnover and the Colton Brunell show then started.
The junior running back who came into the game with over 2,000 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns, reached the end zone 34 seconds after the Hush touchdown. He added two more in the first quarter as Columbus raced out to a 20-7 lead.
During that stretch, the first of many key points occurred.
“We had a first and goal on the three-yard line and we got a procedure penalty which moved the ball to the eight,” Keefer said. “We fumbled it back to them on the next play.”
Brunell would add his fourth touchdown in the second quarter, before B-W showed some life before halftime.
Masen Werner connected with Gavin Sell on a six-yard touchdown reception and the moments later a Cal Smith interception gave B-W a chance to put more points on the board.
Which is what they did as Davis Paulsen connected on a 47-yard field goal with one second left in the second quarter to make the score 27-17.
“We felt very good,” Keefer said, at that point.
It didn’t last long as Gavin Sell was lost to an injury on the second half kickoff.
“We were forced to move people around and Jackson Johansen did a great job defensively filling in,” Keefer continued. “Jackson played great football the entire game and he is a great piece to return for next year.
“Eli Coenen batted down four passes in the game and showed he is one of the best in the state.”
Brunell added his fifth touchdown in the third quarter, while Nathan Cotter added two touchdowns on the ground.
“A key point occurred when we failed to convert on a fourth and one in the third quarter from our own 30-yard line after stopping Columbus on its first possession of the second half,” Keefer continued.
Logan Gordon scored B-W’s final touchdown with 63 seconds left in the game on a three-yard run.
The Cardinals finished with 379 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Brunell had 191 of them and five touchdowns. Conner Roche tossed in 133 and a touchdown, along with Cotter’s two scores.
Cotter completed only three passes out of 13 attempts for 54 yards and an interception.
A week after accounting for 375 yards total offense and seven touchdowns, Werner was held in check. He was 18-for-33 for 264 yards and a touchdown and four interceptions. The Blackhawk running game never got started finishing with 65 yards overall.,
Collin Fritts finished as the top receiver with seven receptions for 124 yards. Gavin Sell added 76 and the touchdown.
Defensively, Johansen led the way with 16 total tackles, while Paulsen and Gordon had six each.
Columbus improved to 11-0 overall and will host Ellsworth 7 p.m. in Level 3 action. The Blackhawks finish 7-3.
“We bring back a lot of talent and experience for the 2023 team,” Keefer concluded. “We will attack the off-season with the expectation of having a great 2023.”
