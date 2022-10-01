BW volleyball brings home another first place tournament finish

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team earned its second tournament championship this season as it went undefeated Sept. 24 at the Northwestern Invitational.
The Blackhawks defeated Hayward, 25-10, 25-9 and Drummond 25-14, 25-10 in pool play.
Against Hayward, Ryeah Oehlke posted a team-high five aces, while Kylee Minder recorded five kills, while Oehlke and Jordyn Letter had four kills each. Marney Roemhild posted nine digs as Oehlke tallied six.
Letter had another stellar outing against Drummond with six kills and four blocks. Stella Kamm posted five kills. Jenna Livingston finished with two kills and three blocks. Marin Nygaard recorded five digs and 10 set assists.
B-W then defeated Mercer 16-25, 25-20, 15-11 and Turtle Lake 25-11, 25-17.
“We had a really good day,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm explained “We continued to work on our blocking and transition on offense. I was able to play some different rotations and mix things up offensively and I was very happy with how we all played.”
Letter posted a team-high 11 kills along with five blocks against Mercer. Roemhild recorded 17 digs and Oehlke added 10. Stella Kamm finished with 23 set assists.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 23-3 overall.
B-W 3, Somerset 1
The Blackhawks controlled play against Somerset Sept. 22 to win 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 25-16.
“I felt we needed the win against Somerset to get our confidence back in conference play,” Shannon Kamm said. “As I said earlier in the season, we have to show up and bring our best every conference match. Every team we face in the Middle Border is hard to beat if you don’t bring your best.
“In practice, we focused on dialing back our offense a little to simplify our blocking assignments and it made a difference for us. We still have some work to do, but overall, I am very pleased with our adjustments and work we have put in.”
Four Blackhawks (1-1 conference) posted at least three serving aces led by Ryeah Oehlke’s four along with Marney Roemhild, Kylee Minder and Sophia Kamm, who added three each.
Jordyn Letter had another outstanding day offensively with 15 kills as Oehlke chipped in with 14. Minder finished with seven. Letter tallied seven total blocks.
Stella Kamm recorded 36 set assists. Roemhild posted 12 digs, Minder added 10 and Stella Kamm recorded nine.
