BW softball share conference title win over Osceola

The Baldwin-Woodville softball team earned a share of the Middle Border Conference title with a 12-2 victory over Osceola May 16.
The win coupled with Prescott’s loss to Somerset meant both B-W and the Cardinals finished the regular season with 11-3 records.
Ryeah Oehlke led the Hawks (15-5 overall) with three hits and two RBI. Morgan Smetana went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Brooke Klatt and Trinity Mittl tallied two hits and an RBI. Marney Roemhild finished with two RBI. Abby Nilssen, Hailey Maurer, and Marin Nygaard each had an RBI.
“It was nice to get the bats going in the first,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “We need to keep the pressure on, however. We can’t get complacent after putting a few runs on the board early.”
B-W scored five runs in the first inning. Roemhild reached base on an error and then four consecutive base hits by Klatt, Smetana, Mittl and Oehlke brought in four runs. Nygaard scored the final run on a base hit to left.
Smetana got the win, pitching five innings, giving up two runs on three hits. She struck out eight and walked one.
“It will be nice to get some practice time in on the field to work on a few areas,” Tim Klatt concluded as B-W was off until May 24. “We need more reps working on the fundamentals, especially with our approach at the plate. I think this time off from games will help the girls.”
