BW soccer winning streak now at five

By Jason Schulte
Sentinelsports48@gmail.com
Oct 1, 2022

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team has now won five straight matches after posting a 3-0 win over Osceola Sept. 22.

"Our team did a great job possessing the ball and controlling the entire game," B-W coach Nathan Franey explained. "The team is playing the best soccer of the season these last few games."

Davis Paulsen scored the first and third goals. "He made great runs and muscling his way through the defenders," Franey said.

Ethan Fern-Denzer scored the second goal from 28 yards out.

Earlier in the week, the Blackhawks posted a 4-0 shutout over St. Croix Central Sept. 19, its fifth shutout win of the season.

Baldwin-Woodville is now 5-2 in the conference and 7-3-1 overall.
