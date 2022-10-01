BW soccer winning streak now at five

Wes Chapin dribbling the ball during the match against Osceola. The Blackhawks won the match 3-0 Sept. 22. 

 SAM NIEBELING | NIEBELING’S PHOTOGRAPHY

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team has now won five straight matches after posting a 3-0 win over Osceola Sept. 22. 

“Our team did a great job possessing the ball and controlling the entire game,” B-W coach Nathan Franey explained. “The team is playing the best soccer of the season these last few games.” 

