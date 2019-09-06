BW runners face tough competition in Marshfield

Labor Day weekend meant a trip to Marshfield for the Baldwin-Woodville cross country teams as they competed in the Catholic-Columbus Invite. The girls claimed seventh place among 13 teams while the boys were 14th of 16 teams.
Bekah Luckwaldt was the girls’ frontrunner with a 27th-place time of 23:00.5. Elizabeth Berndt came in 36th (24:05.8), Morgan Margelofsky, 44th (24:51.6), Julia Ramlow, 49th (25:15.0) and Greta Weyer, 57th (26:09.9) to round out the scoring spots. Laura Luckwaldt placed 65th (26.39.4) and Grace Mentink, 86th (31:40.3).
The boys were led by Riley Gough, 63rd (19:52.7), who recorded his third fastest career time in his 3rd year of cross country.
“The boys ran against some high quality teams in Marshfield on Saturday,” said Coach Zack Ambrose. “In front of them were six Division 1 schools, some of which were ranked in their respective state. We were only 14 points out of 12th place.”
Parker Schutz trimmed 1:06 off last year’s time at the same meet to finish 81st with a time of 21:14.4.
John Jamieson (21:33.7) and Austin Haney (21:36.7) were 88th and 89th, respectively. John Spradley wrapped up the team scoring with a 93rd-place time of 22:37.3.
Austin Pollack was 102nd (23:08.8) and Michael Krinkie placed 111th (28:06.3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.