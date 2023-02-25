The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team concluded its regular season winning seven of its last eight games, including two wins in the final week of the season.
B-W traveled to Altoona Feb. 16 and left with the 44-36 victory.
Maggie Jensen concluded her strong week with 20 points and eight rebounds. She was 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
Haley Jordt recorded 13 points and three assists. Ryeah Oehlke pulled down five rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 1-for-12 from three-point range but was 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Future Minnesota Golden Gopher Alyssa Wirth led the Rails with 14 points and nine rebounds. Lindsey Hendricks scored nine points and four rebounds.
Both teams tied for third in the conference with 9-5 records. The Blackhawks finished the regular season 12-12. Out of those seven wins, B-W beat conference champion (Prescott), second place (Somerset) and Altoona.
B-W 57, Central 29
The Blackhawks outscored Central by 20 in the second half to pull away to earn the Feb. 14 win.
Jensen finished with a game high 22 points and seven rebounds. Jordt added 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Marin Nygaard added seven points and seven rebounds. Oehlke posted six rebounds.
B-W shot nearly 50 percent from the field overall as it outrebounded SCC by nine. The Blackhawks also had seven fewer turnovers than Central and six more steals.
Maddy Dull had a team-high 11 for SCC while Elsah Rubis posted five points and 11 rebounds.
