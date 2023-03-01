BW boys hoops return to winning ways in win over Altoona

Eli Coenen was held to a season low seven points in the first meeting between the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team and Altoona Jan. 17.
He wasn’t going to let that happen again as he recorded a team-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Blackhawks recorded the 59-43 win in its regular season finale Feb. 21.
Coenen’s regular season numbers are impressive. This double double was his 13th of the season. It’s the ninth game this season he has scored more than 20 points in a game and the 14th game he’s finished with more than 10 rebounds.
For the season, he averaged team-highs of 18.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
What also stood out for the Blackhawks was its defensive play. For the 13th game this year, they held an opponent under 50 points. They are 11-2 in those games.
“Capturing an early lead and not having to play from behind was definitely key,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “Controlling tempo is always important for our success, and we were able to do that successfully.”
In addition to Coenen, Sean Van Someren added 12 points and seven rebounds while Collin Fritts chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. James Borchardt recorded seven points and six rebounds. Evan Clausen finished with five points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Blackhawks shot 37.7 percent from the field, but were only 25 percent from three-point range, a number Benoy is hopeful that will increase with the playoffs looming. B-W also pulled down 41 rebounds.
“We did a better job of taking care of the ball against Altoona,” Benoy added. “Quality possessions ended up in some high percentage shots early, allowing us to get off to a good start and early lead.”
In addition to Coenen’s numbers, Van Someren added 11 points per game while Fritts averaged 8.2. Fritts was the team’s second leading rebounder behind Coenen at five per game.
The Blackhawks finished the regular season 9-5 in the conference and 16-8 overall.
