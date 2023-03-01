BW boys hoops return to winning ways in win over Altoona

Collin Fritts dribbling past a Prescott player during the Feb. 9 game which B-W on 73-58. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Eli Coenen was held to a season low seven points in the first meeting between the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team and Altoona Jan. 17. 

He wasn’t going to let that happen again as he recorded a team-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Blackhawks recorded the 59-43 win in its regular season finale Feb. 21. 

