The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team defeated Altoona 7-4 May 10 to give the Rails its first conference loss of the season.
“It’s the first game where we had every single player with at least one hit,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “We drove in some key runs at times we needed them and were able to take down an undefeated and tough Altoona team.”
Masen Werner had three hits to lead the B-W hitting attack.
“When the score was 3-2, we had a big fourth inning at the plate, scoring four,” Haney said. “That was the key turning point of the game. Sam Hush, Ty Fink, Jesse Gorman, Masen Werner and Braydon LaGrander all played a key role in that.”
Hush struck out six Rails over five innings to earn the win with Gorman earning the save.
Viroqua 8, B-W 5
Viroqua scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the 5-5 tie and earn the May 7 win.
“We knew again they are a very good team, and it would be a battle until the end,” Haney said. “We pitched and hit fairly well. A few errors at key points in the game though ended up causing the loss.”
Griffin Olson led Viroqua with three hits.
Masen Werner and Ty Fink posted two hits each for B-W, while Fink, Jesse Gorman and Gavin Sell had an RBI each.
Werner struck out six batters over his three innings of work.
B-W 18, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
The Blackhawks put the May 7 game away with 11 runs in the third inning.
“Everything worked pretty well, especially our hitting,” B-W coach Wes Haney said as Baldwin-Woodville finished with 17 hits.
Trenton Veenendaal led the way with three hits and four RBI, while Sean Van Someren added two RBI.
B-W 10, Prescott 9
The Blackhawks survived to earn the May 12 win despite committing three errors.
“Our defense in this game wasn’t very good and we had to fight until the end to earn the victory,” Haney said. “Once again, we hit well with 10 runs on 14 hits.”
Jesse Gorman and Brayton LaGrander led the Blackhawks with three hits each. Gorman finished with five RBI.
“We got down by five runs in the top of the second, but our own five-run inning in the bottom of the third changed momentum and got us back on the right path,” Haney said. “Ty Fink did a nice job of coming into pitch and slow down the scoring of Prescott enough for us to maintain the lead until the end.
SCC 7, B-W 5
Central completed the season sweep by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn the May 13 win.
“Defensively, we weren’t very good in the bottom of the sixth,” Haney said.
Masen Werner and Sam Hush had two hits each for B-W. Werner added three RBI. The rest of the team had two hits.
“We didn’t hit the ball very well in this game and didn’t put runs across the plate very early when we had opportunities to get a bigger lead,” Haney said.
Baldwin-Woodville is now second in the conference with an 8-3 record and 12-5 overall.
“We couldn’t find a way to beat them this year,” Haney said, on what he was surprised by. “We beat every other team in the conference except them. Brad Sauve has done a nice job coaching them this year and they are playing tough.”
