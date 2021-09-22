The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team had two matches and hosted a quadrangular all last week.
With far from its normal varsity lineup for the quadrangular Sept. 18, the Blackhawks finished third with eight points. Osceola and Ellsworth tied for first with 13, while Ashland had one.
“We went into this tournament knowing we had to play our hearts out, and that’s exactly what our girls did,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said.
This quadrangular expanded to include No. 5 singles and No. 4 doubles.
B-W ended up with three second place finishes. Katelynn Miller won her first round match against Ellsworth’s Bailey Ahlers, 6-2, 6-1, but fell to Osceola’s Hope Lowney 6-3, 6-1 in the first place match.
Courtney Stitt at No. 5 singles defeated Ashland’s Ellie Grahek, 6-0, 6-0, but lost to Osceola’s Shakira Wei 6-1, 6-1.
Lola Peavey and Hailey Schodeberg earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ashland’s Mae Mullikin and Hannah Houck, but fell 6-1, 6-2 to Osceola’s Adason Gault and Mazie Gillespie.
“Because we had players gone, we had five freshmen and two sophomores, who all just started playing this season,” Helgeson said. “it’s nice to know that we have a strong, competitive group of girls on our team.”
Altoona 6, B-W 1
Bailey Albrightson provided the only point for B-W as she won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) over Josie Recheck at No. 1 singles.
“Altoona is a strong team, so nothing surprised me,” Helgeson said of the Sept. 16 matchup. “We knew it would be challenging, we were hoping to win more games off them than the last time we met, and we did.”
The last time the pair played, Recheck won 6-2, 6-1.
“You could see it in her eyes, how badly she wanted this win,” Helgeson said. “Bailey had to work hard and take control of her match. Her game was on today.”
Katelynn Miller lost in three sets at No. 2 singles, while Mallory Hable and Abigail Nilssen also lost in three sets at No. 3 doubles.
“We had an extremely windy day for tennis,” Helgeson said. “It was difficult to play in, but our girls did the best they could.”
B-W 6, Unity 1
The Blackhawks won four of the five matches that were played and used two forfeits to pick up the win Sept. 14.
“What worked for us was playing aggressive in the doubles game,” said Helgeson. “With our singles matches, we moved the ball and kept the ball in play, forcing our opponents to make mistakes.”
Helgeson was pleased with Dru Beebe’s 6-1 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and Charlee Sorenson’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
“Dru was consistent and focused in her games,” Helgeson said. “Charlee does a nice job keeping the ball in play. She also has a great serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.