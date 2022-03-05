The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced Somerset High School coach Bruce Larson passed away this weekend.
Larson guided the Spartans to six appearances in the state championship game and winning the Division 4 title three times in 2002, 2012 and 2014.
In 2014, Larson was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year and in 2015 was named the Don Shula NFL National Coach of the Year.
Coaching passed onto his sons as Reggie coaches New Richmond and Rocky is the coach of Mayville State (North Dakota).
Larson was 58 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.