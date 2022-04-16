Boys tennis starts season 5-0

The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team started its season 5-0 last week with wins in the Menomonie Quadrangular and its own B-W Quadrangular.
“It was a great day!” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson about the quadrangular it hosted April 9. “The sun was out, and everyone was happy to be on the courts.”
The Blackhawks started with a 7-0 win over Ashland.
“Ashland was a good first round for us,” Helgeson said. “Since, we only had one outdoor practice this week, it was important for us to just hit the ball and work on our groundstrokes and serves. I was pleased with our team and how well they are playing right now.”
Collin Fritts registered a 6-0, 6-0 win over Benji McPherson at No. 3 singles. Michael Krinkie posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Austin Vyskocil at No. 1 singles. Connor Barnett defeated Gage Kabasa 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
Medford was next as the Blackhawks recorded a 5-2 win. The doubles play stood out as all three matches were 6-0, 6-0 wins in favor of Baldwin-Woodville.
“Medford has very strong singles players,” Helgeson said. “It was good for our singles players to see the competition that they will have to compete with at our subsections and what they need to work on.
“Our doubles teams all played aggressive at the net and did a good job covering their courts. Our No. 3 doubles, Jerome Dietzman and Will Eggink did a great job and had fun playing. They both have picked up on the game quickly and are eager to learn and perfect their game.”
Caleb Lokker and Sam Sykora won 6-0, 6-0 over Dante Axon and Conner Klingbiel at No. 1 doubles; Gus Kroening and Tyler Smigla posted 6-0, 6-0 wins over Brett Lundy and Mason Reimunn at No. 2 doubles; Dietzman and Eggink beat Nathan Willman and Alex Wilson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
The final match was a 4-3 win over Osceola. Krinkie clinched the match win thanks to a 6-2, 6-4 win over William Huhn at No. 1 singles.
“This was a good match,” Helgeson said. “Michael has spent endless hours on the courts offseason preparing himself for his senior year. He has made it a goal to be our No. 1 singles. He is not the same player he was last season.”
Earning the rest of the wins were Lokker and Sykora at No. 1 doubles over Ethan Landgreen and Sampson Federation, 6-1, 6-2, Kroening and Smigla at No. 2 doubles over Ethan Race and Carl Perry, 6-0, 6-1 and Eggink and Wyatt Smestad, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7) at No. 3 doubles over Aidan Gallagher and Griffin DeRosier.
“I was very happy with our team competed and finished,” Helgeson said.
Menomonie Quadrangular
The Blackhawks earned 5-2 wins over Eau Claire North and Altoona 4-3 April 5.
“We always go into the Menomonie Invite with the mindset this is a glorified practice,” Helgeson said. “It’s going to challenge you, but you will be a better player when you are done. I was so proud of how each one of our players poured every ounce of energy into their matches. They worked so hard.”
Helgeson noted Collin Fritts’ match at No. 3 singles, who won 6-3, 6-4 over Isaac Lashley against Eau Claire North.
“This was Collin’s first match and first win,” Helgeson said. “Collin just started playing for us. He is very competitive and aggressive. He’s still working on his game, but he does not look like a first-year player.”
She also praised the effort of Lokker and Sykora, who defeated Blake Bembinster and Jaxon Ruppelt, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), to win the No. 1 doubles match.
“Both teams put up a fight,” Helgeson said. “Caleb and Sam’s serves were great, and they did an awesome job at tackling the ball at the net.”
Vince Serafina at No. 4 singles and Gus Kroening and Tyler Smigla at No. 2 doubles each went to a third set in their matches. The Blackhawks won both.
“Tyler and Gus both played singles for us last year, but have now decided to play doubles,” Helgeson said. “They have done a good job as a doubles team.”
Against Altoona, Fritts won 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 3 singles over Brandon Spies along with Serafina posting a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over Braxton Lang at No. 4 singles. Lokker and Sykora posted an impressive 6-2, 6-1 over Tate Trapani and Tyler Goodwin at No. 1 singles.
“I am so impressed with how mentally strong this team is,” Helgeson said. “We only had two practices on the court before our first match and it didn’t show during our matches. We won all of our tiebreaks in our first invite and that alone tells me these young men can handle the pressure.”
