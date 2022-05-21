The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team had an undefeated week last week.
On May 12, the Blackhawks traveled to Osceola to play in a triangular and left with a 7-0 win over Superior and a 6-1 win over Osceola.
“We didn’t know what to expect from Superior, but we have seen Osceola a couple of times and knew what we had to do to beat them,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said.
Against Superior, Michael Krinkie won 6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Hoffman at No. 1 singles, while Connor Barnett took care of Dylan Urbaniak, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Collin Fritts defeated Allen Nelson, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Vince Serafina posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Aaron Moen at No. 4 singles.
Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker won 6-0, 6-1 over Brodie Rayger and Vinnie Thiesen at No. 1 doubles, while Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening earned a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles. Will Eggink and Jerome Dietzman rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Payten Zepesley and Kevin Pfin.
The Osceola match saw Krinkie defeat Gavin Almlie at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-7, 10-7, while Fritts posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over August Dressel at No. 3 singles. Vince Searafina finished off Wyatt Jordan 6-0, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
The Blackhawks swept the doubles action with Sykora and Lokker defeating Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Smigla and Kroening registering a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mason and Owen Jordan and Eggink and Dietzman beating Jalmar and Andre Valbuena 7-5, 6-0.
“Overall, it was a great day for our team,” Helgeson said. “Everyone worked hard and got better and had fun.”
B-W 6, Altoona 1
The Blackhawks rolled to the May 10 win over Altoona.
“They are very confident with their game and trust their shots,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “They take risks on the courts and push each other to become stronger and it shows. I’m so proud of our team.”
The lineup was changed as Sam Sykora played No. 1 singles. He defeated Dan Harris, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Gus Kroening posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ryan Hays at No. 2 singles. Connor Barnett recorded a 7-6, 6-0 win over Brandon Spies at No. 3 singles.
“Connor once again had a great comeback in his first set and then easily took the second. He had a strong mental game, and works hard on the courts,” Helgeson said.
Collin Fritts swept the singles action with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Tommaso Ianucci 6-3, 6-1.
“Collin has worked so hard on his game this season,” Helgeson said. “He has finally gotten constant with his serve, and it is hard to return for most opponents. It’s been fun watching him develop his game so quickly.”
Caleb Lokker and Tyler Smigla swept Xai Her and Tyler Goodwin, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Michael Krinkie and Vince Searafina had to go to three sets to defeat Matteo Caserta and Manuel Aguilar Del Peso, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
“We are looking forward to more experience for our newer players and getting stronger overall as a team,” Helgeson said.
The win over Altoona clinched a share of the conference title for Baldwin-Woodville with Regis and Altoona.
