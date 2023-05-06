The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team went 1-2 in the B-W Quadrangular April 29, defeating West Salem 4-3, but losing to Altoona 6-1 and Aquinas 7-0.
“I was pleased with how the team played,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson added. “We still have to work on our footwork and finishing points. As the day went on, we started to have a hard time finding energy, but they fought through it, and I was proud of them.”
Earning the wins against West Salem were Aidan Freer at No. 3 singles and Wyatt Smestad at No. 4 singles. Freer won 6-2, 1-6, 10-1 over Ben Holter. Gus Kroening and William Eggink won at No. 1 doubles along with Jerome Dietzman and Siraj Whirry at No. 2 doubles.
“Wyatt did a really nice job moving his opponent,” Helgeson said. “Wyatt also had great serves. I was so happy for him.
“Gus and Will had a great day of tennis. I really liked this combination. I think they make a solid doubles team. They both played a great net game, and gave it their all.”
Against Altoona, B-W’s lone win came from Kroening and Eggink at No. 1 doubles, a 6-0, 6-3 score over Teagan Bennett and Daylen Parks.
“We had a hard time finishing points against Altoona, and our team is looking forward to playing them again,” Helgeson added. “We had several matches that were close and could have gone either way.”
Against Aquinas, all seven matches were straight set wins, with Kroening and Eggink putting up the biggest challenge, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
“We don’t play teams like them in our conference, but it’s really good for us,” Helgeson concluded. Our guys played well and had fun.”
B-W 7, Ellsworth 0
Only five matches were played April 25 as the Panthers forfeited at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
The other five matches were done in straight sets as Vince Serafina posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Carter Price at No. 1 singles. Connor Barnett defeated Jacob Molter, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Siraj Whirry tallied a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lucas Blair at No. 3 singles and Aidan Freer finished off Jeremiah Johnson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
“Vince was our No. 4 singles player last year, he has really matured as a player and is doing a great job handling the pressure and playing at our No. 1 singles,” Helgeson added. “Siraj is one of 10 freshmen we have on our team this season. He is an aggressive player and he’s not afraid to take risks on the court. He’s very fun to watch.”
Jerome Dietzman and William Eggink won at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-1 over Casey Branshaw.
“Our singles players did a great job moving the ball and being brick wall players,” Helgeson said. “I’m so pleased with how well our singles players are playing. What was challenging for us at times was playing down, but our boys worked through it and finished strong.
“We are still needing experience. It’s been challenging for our team this season because we need to play more matches and the weather is not allowing that. We have a really young team but they have all have had positive attitudes and work hard during practice.”
