The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team went 1-2 in the B-W Quadrangular April 29, defeating West Salem 4-3, but losing to Altoona 6-1 and Aquinas 7-0.

“I was pleased with how the team played,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson added. “We still have to work on our footwork and finishing points. As the day went on, we started to have a hard time finding energy, but they fought through it, and I was proud of them.”

