The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team earned two impressive conference wins last week, 4-3 over Amery and Osceola.
“Amery is always challenging, but fun to play,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson said of the April 21 matchup. “They have a strong singles lineup. I was excited to see how well we would compete against them.”
Vince Serafina clinched the win at No. 4 singles thanks to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Blake Anderson.
“This was a great win for Vince,” Helgeson said. “He poured everything he had into his match.”
Collin Fritts earned a sweep over Spencer Albee a No. 3 singles, 7-5, 7-6.
“Collin is becoming more and more confident every time he plays,” Helgeson said. “He is doing a good job moving his opponent and taking charge.”
Caleb Lokker and Sam Sykora swept 6-0, 6-1 over Wyatt Ingham and Wyatt Graff at No. 1 doubles.
“Caleb and Sam both had great serves, did a great job attacking the net and setting each other up,” Helgeson added.
Gus Kroening and Tyler Smigla also cruised to a win, 6-1, 6-2 over Lucas Carr and Ryan Hanson at No. 2 doubles.
“I’m so impressed with how well these two play together,” Helgeson added. “Both were singles players last season and made the change this year. It’s a totally different game and they make it look easy.”
Another match of note was Joseph Wentz defeating Michael Krinke 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
“It was very intense,” Helgeson said. “So many matches could have gone either way. I was so proud of our team and how hard they pushed themselves, mentally and physically. We had two fights – our No. 1 and No. 4 singles both played three hours matches. That’s how close and long their points were.”
Two days earlier, the Blackhawks went through another close match against the Chieftains.
“We have already seen Osceola this season as we beat them earlier, 4-3,” Helgeson explained. “Going into this match, I kept our lineup the same as last time. Osceola made a couple of changes in their lineup.
“We had some very exciting matches.”
Lokker and Sykora picked up another win, this time 6-0, 6-1 over Ethan Landgreen and Sampson Federation.
“They are having a great season,” Helgeson said. “They both work so hard on the court and have a great mindset.”
Gus Kroening and Tyler Smigla defeated Mason Jordan and Andre Valbrena, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
“They had a great match,” Helgeson said. “Both had good serves and did a great job attacking in the net.”
Michael Krinke earned a 7-5, 6-4 win over Gavin Almlie at No. 1 singles.
“This was a close match,” Helgeson said. “Their points were long and back and forth. I’m impressed with how much Michael has matured as a player. His mind game was spot on.”
Fritts gained some redemption, defeating Carson Hollman 6-4 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Hollman defeated Fritts in three sets in the team’s first matchup.
“I was so happy for Collin,” Helgeson said. “He definitely took charge and didn’t hold back. He is doing a great job. He is an aggressive player.”
With the two wins, B-W is now 7-0 overall.
