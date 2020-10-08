Boys soccer ties Amery

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned a 2-2 tie against Amery on Sept. 24.
“It was a great game,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “We came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it at the end. We had two great goals, one from Wil Kroning and the other from Sam Sykora (assisted by Tyler Smigla). Our defense buckled down and didn’t allow a goal in the second half to help our offense to bring us back.”
The last three games didn’t go the way for the Blackhawks as they fell to Somerset 4-2 on Sept. 28, New Richmond 6-0 Oct. 1 and Rice Lake 7-0 Oct. 3.
“Those were some very tough games for our young team that didn’t go the way we hoped, but we learned a lot and expect a better second half of the season,” Franey added.
B-W travels to St. Croix Central 6 p.m., Oct. 8.
