Boys soccer finishes second in conference

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team will finish second in the Middle Border Conference based off results last week.
The Blackhawks posted a 3-0 shutout win over Somerset but fell 4-1 to Amery Sept. 27.
Amery and Baldwin-Woodville have both played 10 conference games. Amery’s conference record is 7-1-2, the Blackhawks’ is 7-2-1.
Against Somerset, it was a scoreless game at halftime, but B-W erupted in the second half.
“It was a great win against a quality opponent,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “We made some adjustments and the team played a fantastic second half, scoring three goals. Our defense held strong and had another shutout.”
Franey added when Davis Paulsen scored the first goal, the momentum shifted.
“The team held the high energy and dominated the rest of the game,” he said.
The win was a source of redemption as the two teams tied at 2 in its previous meeting Sept. 13.
Amery 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Baldwin-Woodville defeated Amery 2-1 in the team’s first encounter Sept. 9.
The Blackhawks even scored the first goal in the rematch Sept. 27. After that, Amery dominated play and earned the win.
“We had good possession most of the game,” Franey said. “Unfortunately, due to a combination of injuries and missed opportunities, Amery outplayed us.”
Added Christopher Boyd to the Amery Free Press: “Our defense and midfield did a great job of preventing Baldwin from getting good looks at goal, and our midfield was able to control play largely. It took a while to find the keys to Baldwin’s defense, but eventually we began creating some very dangerous chances.”
The Blackhawks now stand at 9-3-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.