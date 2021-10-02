Boys soccer earn two conference wins

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned two conference wins last week over Osceola and St. Croix Central, but fell to Rice Lake in nonconference action.
The Blackhawks are now 8-2-2 with four games left in the regular season.
Another shutout win, this time over Central
Baldwin-Woodville limited Central’s time offensively, and as a result, earned its six shutout in the last 11 games, this time by a 3-0 score Sept. 23.
“Our team did a great job keeping possession throughout the game,” stated B-W coach Nathan Franey. “We missed a few opportunities to score than we usually do, but overall played a great game.”
Revenge gained as Blackhawks defeat Osceola
Osceola handed the Blackhawks its only loss of the season by a 2-1 score Sept. 2.
Baldwin-Woodville gained some redemption in the rematch Sept. 20 with another shutout win, 2-0.
“Our team chemistry continues to improve,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “We had two great goals taken by Will Kroening and Davis Paulsen in the first half.
“Our defense had another shutout led by Ethan Fern-Denzer, Sawry Sarango, Haydon Langer and Milton Lozano. Osceola has one of the best forwards in the state and it is a huge accomplishment to hold him to 0 goals. I’m very proud with how they played.”
Franey added momentum swung Baldwin-Woodville’s way after Paulsen’s goal.
“It was a huge motivator for the team, and they kept that momentum throughout the game,” he said.
Warriors turn tables on B-W
For the second time this year, the Blackhawks went scoreless as Rice Lake posted the 4-0 win Sept. 25.
“We went up against a great opponent,” B-W coach Nathan Franey stated. “Our passing was good, but we didn’t capitalize on our shots and our defense wasn’t able to hold up. We came into the game with a number of players injured, including our goalie. Rice Lake did a good job taking advantage of that opportunity. It was a great learning experience for our team, this was the first game we lost by this big of a margin.”
Jake Englebritson, Edgar Sanchez, Aidan Putnam and Ian Krance tallied the goals for Rice Lake. Abdellah Chakouri, Yazir Sanchez, Putnam, and Edgar Sanchez recorded the assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.