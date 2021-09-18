The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned two Middle Border Conference wins last week.
The Blackhawks (4-1-1 overall) defeated Amery 2-1 in a nail biter Sept. 9.
“Our team did a great job holding possession most of the game,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “We need to continue our communication to prevent basic mistakes that cost us a goal.”
Davis Paulson started the scoring, but Amery tied the game before halftime.
With less than two minutes to play, Gus Kroening notched the game-winner with a shot over 25 yards away.
“This was our toughest win of the season so far,” Franey said.
Blackhawks put game away
in second half against Central
What was a nail-biter for Baldwin-Woodville in the first half against St. Croix Central Sept. 7 turned quickly in the Blackhawks’ favor once the second half commenced.
B-W scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, keying its 6-1 win.
“The game started off slow, but by the second half, we pulled together and ended with a great win,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “Coming off a tough loss against Osceola last week, we knew we had to bounce back and come together for a win to get the momentum back. We accomplished what we needed to for this game.”
Once again, it was Will Kroening, who led the way. The senior scored four of the six Blackhawk goals, with Owen Severson and Henri Boettger recording the other two. It was the first goals of the season for Severson and Boettger.
Passing failed B-W against Osceola
A couple of breakdowns cost the Blackhawks in a 2-1 loss to Osceola Sept. 2.
“Our passing and communication didn’t come together and that is the reason I believe we lost this game,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “Our team didn’t play our best game, but we will be ready next time we play Osceola in a few weeks.”
Davis Paulson scored B-W’s lone goal.
“We played physical and our defense did a good job holding one of the best strikers in the conference to two goals,” Franey added. “Some of the key defenders who helped keep the game close, included Sawry Sarango, Ethan Fern-Denzer and Haydon Langer.”
