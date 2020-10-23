Boys soccer closes out regular season with win, tie

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team finished its regular season with a win and a tie in its last four games.
On Oct. 8, the Blackhawks beat St. Croix Central 4-1.
“It was a great game,” explained B-W coach Nathan Franey. “The team started strong in the first half, leading 2-0 and ended the second half with two more well fought goals to wrap up the game.”
On Oct. 13, B-W tied Osceola 2-2, but fell to Amery 4-1 on Oct. 12 and 6-0 on Somerset on Oct. 15.
The Blackhawks will face Somerset again in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 20.
“We are going to come back stronger and more prepared than the last game,” Franey said. “It should be a great playoff game!”
